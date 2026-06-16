Finding the fullness of life in Christina Dahnuja's new book

Through her book, she brings in perspectives from all sides, writes hard-hitting truths of even progressive circles who are “proficient in the language of caste politics,” but conceals a “deep disgust for Dalits.” Coming out is, as Christina shares, is a risk, the cushioning of which requires one or more of the following: a higher socio-economic status; anti-caste politicisation; adjacency to savarna or white lineage; and an upbringing in, or migration to, a geographical context that is not caste-contoured. Through her book, she makes it clear that “the savarna’s inability to comprehend differences among Dalits is not a burden the latter must bear.” Excerpts follow:

Q: You wrote through miscarriages, childbirth, heartbreak, and postpartum — through the full spectrum of a woman’s interior life. At what point did you decide that your personal experience was the political argument and not just a backdrop to it?

My personal experience is not the political argument. It would be more accurate to say that I situated my personal experiences within a political context shaped by multiple axes, including caste, class, patriarchy, religion, and other less visible ones. My writing has always emerged from the personal, especially when writing politically. And yes, writing through experiences such as miscarriages, childbirth, and postpartum did inform my political perspectives.