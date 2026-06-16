Ham-plifying knowledge: Disaster management and friendships built over frequencies

During the Gaja Cyclone in 2018, Selvi* was frantically looking to buy medicines. Floods didn’t allow her to step out and yet, she tried. She tried to find shops that were open and even went online to purchase, but to no avail. As a last resort, she tuned in to her ham radio, hoping someone near a pharmacy might be listening. Shortly after, the radio crackled back. Help was on its way.

Professor Kaviyarasan, a ham operator and a faculty member at Anna University, says such moments reveal the importance of a ham radio. Also called the amateur radio, the ham radio operates through radio frequencies requiring no cellular infrastructure, internet, or server. It needs only a licensed operator with an unique identification call sign, a transceiver, and the will to make contact. Despite being functional and handy, ham radio remains unfamiliar to most people.

But a group of educators in the state are making it their mission to popularise it. “We have been teaching about ham for years now without a fee,” says Ramesh, of the Rajapalayam International Radio Communicators Club (RIRCOM). He has personally introduced the ham radio to nearly 1,500 students, of whom more than 800 have gone on to obtain licences. Kannapiran, a teacher and a ham operator from Udumalpet, has taught the technology to over 5,000 students, with nearly 500 of them imparting that knowledge to others. Kaviyarasan, too, voluntarily teaches his students and has helped in setting up radio stations in different parts of the state.