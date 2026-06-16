Man arrested for abduction, sexual assault of 7-year-old girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl who was playing outside her house in Poonnamallee and sexually assaulting her on Sunday.

The suspect is a load van driver from Kattupakkam and was from the same locality as that of the victim. Poonamallee All Women Police said he kidnapped the girl under the guise of getting her chocolates from a shop nearby.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a Pocso case was registered and he was arrested. After an inquiry, the man was sent for judicial remand.

In another incident, a 26-year-old security guard hailing from Nepal, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Koyambedu on Monday. The suspect, Bijay Devpa (26), was working at a nearby private apartment complex, the police said.

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman was staying at her uncle’s house in Koyambedu and working at his packers and movers company. In the early hours of Monday, while she was asleep at the house, Devpa allegedly entered the house and sexually harassed her. As the woman raised an alarm, the suspect fled.

Hearing her cries, her uncle woke up, and caught the suspect. The CMBT police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and launched an investigation.