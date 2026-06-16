Man held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai mall lift; search on for another

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman inside an elevator at a mall on Anna Salai on Sunday evening. The police are on the search for another person who is on the run.

According to Anna Salai police, the incident occurred on Saturday when the 38-year-old woman from Nungambakkam was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by two men standing behind her. At the time of the incident, a friend was also there with the woman. The suspects fled when the lift stopped.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Anna Salai police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act) and launched an investigation.

During inquiries at the commercial complex, a police team led by the station inspector arrested Lakshmi Narayanan (41) of Velachery on Sunday. The police said he works as a housekeeping staff at a private company in Velachery. Following interrogation, Lakshmi Narayanan was produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.