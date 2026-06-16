Mountains to climb - Dr Priya Selvaraj achieves peak in mountaineering

As brutal winds lashed Mount Everest’s base camp, an exhaustion set in and emotional reserves began to run low. Just then, the pop numbers of the 1980s and 90s, including classics by Culture Club and Michael Jackson, played in Dr Priya Selvaraj’s ears, urging her to push forward one step at a time, to claim the highest point on Earth.

The 52-year-old senior reproductive medicine specialist and director of GG Hospital set out on the Everest expedition on April 15 from Chennai. Though she started trekking to the base camp on April 17, unexpected delays stretched her stay on the mountain to nearly 45 days. Finally, at 10 am on May 27, Priya reached the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the only Indian woman above 50-years of age known to have conquered two 8,000 metre peaks within seven months, following her summit of Manaslu (8,163 metre) in 2025.

Remarking upon why she chose to trek the mountains in her 50s, Priya says, “I just feel the support system was missing at a younger age. How many people will encourage their child to be a mountaineer or an athlete or something else, especially when you have a different profession in the making at home?”