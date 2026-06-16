Now, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority can take a call on approval for high-rise buildings

CHENNAI: State Housing and Urban Development department has simplified the building plan approval process for high-rise buildings (HRB) in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), and delegated powers to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

As per a G.O. dated June 15, CMDA can scrutinise the building plan applications for HRB and can grant or refuse the applications within the limits of CMA. The decision has been taken based on request from the CMDA to entrust the approval of HRB proposals to it by amending Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR) 2019.

Meanwhile, a department release explained powers to grant or refuse planning applications for HRB were with the government. “Hitherto, the HRB panel was scrutinising the applications received by CMDA and recommended the government to refuse or grant approval. Based on the recommendations, the department will issue a government order,” the release said.

With the new order issued, the panel would directly provide its recommendations to the CMDA, and the planning authority in turn will issue building permissions.

A department source said the new procedure has been introduced to cut the delay in processing the planning permission applications for high-rise buildings.

As per the TNCDBR 2019, buildings that are beyond 18.3 metres in height are considered high-rise buildings. Powers to issue building plan approvals for non-high rise buildings are already vested with the CMDA. Usually, CMDA would receive around 100 planning permission applications for HRB every year.