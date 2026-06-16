Rama temple with a rare image of Sampati

The mandapa in front of the main sanctum has the stone and utsava images of Nammazhvar, Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desika. In the niches (deva koshta) on the outer walls are enshrined Lakshmi Hayagriva, Lakshmi Narasimha and Lakshmi Varaha. The utsava images of these three deities are in the main sanctum. In front is the sanctum for Garuda and another for Vira Hanuman in the prakaram.

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The Vijaya Kodandarama Svami temple is in Kodanagar, a part of Cheyyar town. Cheyyar is about 30 km from Kancheepuram.