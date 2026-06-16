Tidbits from the India Games Showcase

A few things I learnt this past week. First, the Summer Games Fest is actually what most of us remember as E3 from years and years back. Second, I will get annoyed when another time someone discusses God of War Laufey on the Internet (seriously; stop talking about it. We know, the game looks great!). And third, the India Games Showcase is the partner of the Summer Games Fest — and it’s just not talked about enough. So I’m here to tell you all more about the games I’m excited about from this event that streamed on June 8. There were all of 40 game trailers/gameplays displayed, all by indie developers in the country. So I want to preface my thoughts by saying that this tiny shortlist doesn’t do justice to how heartening it is to see so much cool stuff happening here.

As a person who has been wearing glasses since I was very young, ‘Farsight’, an atmospheric horror game by Studio Noori, seems quite interesting. There’s not much here to glean from the trailer, except that a person who goes to take an eye test, gets magically transported to those areas that turn up in the eye test — like the field with the parachute, and the place with the red church. Only, there are some dark monsters that apparently lurk in the corner. Jury is out on the actual gameplay, but the premise is sufficient to make me play this game when it comes out eventually.