Two arrested for abducting minors, sexually assaulting them in TN's Ambattur.

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting two minor girls in Ambattur.

The suspects were identified as Manoj (22) and Raja (23). Police said the duo had befriended the girls, aged 15 and 16 years, through Instagram, lured them to a room, confined them, and sexually assaulted them on Sunday night.

The girls’ parents approached the Ambattur AWPS after their daughters went missing and filed a complaint against the two men.

Following an inquiry, the suspects were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act. The duo was later remanded in judicial custody.