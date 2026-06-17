Abandoned vehicles in front of Chennai school turn tipplers’ den

CHENNAI: For students at the government aided school on 86th street at the backside of Mathias church in Ashok Nagar, the day begins with an unpleasant ritual: covering their nose to escape the overpowering stench of alcohol and urine outside the campus.

The school authorities say a stretch of parked and abandoned vehicles outside the campus has become a haven for drunkards, creating hygiene and safety concerns for nearly 2,500 students, and the staff across four educational institutions and a convent inside the school compound.

According to the school administration, men consume liquor outside the campus, using the parked vehicles as cover, and urinate and defecate in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, headmistress Sister Shanthi Amalore P of the school said every morning scores of empty liquor bottles will be strewn both inside and outside the campus. Last year, the school had to keep classroom windows of its primary school shut to prevent foul smell from entering, forcing students to sit in poorly ventilated rooms.

“As the sisters stay in the convent on the campus, they also have to endure sleepless nights due to late-night drinking sessions, birthday celebrations and the use of foul language,” she said, adding though repeated complaints have been raised, the authorities are yet to take a permanent solution.