Chennai Metropolitan Area expansion awaits master plan

CHENNAI: Expansion of CMA (Chennai Metropolitan Area) limits may take a few more years as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to carry out the expansion only after preparing the master plan for the to-be-added areas.

Once expanded, the CMDA limits will cover 5,904 sq km, including the present CMA of 1,189 sq km. As many as 1,225 villages in 15 taluks in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts will be merged with the CMA.

A R Rahul Nadh, member secretary of CMDA, said the planning authority should have a master plan and regional plans for the added CMA before the actual merger. “We are planning to prepare a master plan for the areas that are proposed to be added with CMA. Discussions are ongoing with the government. At present, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning is providing plan approvals in those areas,” he clarified. CMDA’s jurisdiction would bring these areas under a unified metropolitan planning framework.

It may be recalled that the government conducted public consultation on the expansion in November 2021 and issued a government order for the expansion in October 2022.

The government initially proposed to expand CMA to cover 8,878 sq km to cover some parts of Tiruvannamalai district also. However, after consultation meetings with stakeholders, the proposal for expansion was reduced to 5,904 sq km. Moreover, local bodies in the proposed expansion area have already passed resolutions agreeing to the expansion.