Chennai Metropolitan Area expansion awaits master plan

CHENNAI: Expansion of CMA (Chennai Metropolitan Area) limits may take a few more years as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to carry out the expansion only after preparing the master plan for the to-be-added areas.
Once expanded, the CMDA limits will cover 5,904 sq km, including the present CMA of 1,189 sq km. As many as 1,225 villages in 15 taluks in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts will be merged with the CMA.
A R Rahul Nadh, member secretary of CMDA, said the planning authority should have a master plan and regional plans for the added CMA before the actual merger. “We are planning to prepare a master plan for the areas that are proposed to be added with CMA. Discussions are ongoing with the government. At present, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning is providing plan approvals in those areas,” he clarified. CMDA’s jurisdiction would bring these areas under a unified metropolitan planning framework.
It may be recalled that the government conducted public consultation on the expansion in November 2021 and issued a government order for the expansion in October 2022.
The government initially proposed to expand CMA to cover 8,878 sq km to cover some parts of Tiruvannamalai district also. However, after consultation meetings with stakeholders, the proposal for expansion was reduced to 5,904 sq km. Moreover, local bodies in the proposed expansion area have already passed resolutions agreeing to the expansion.
S Ramaprabhu of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) said the expansion will ensure better monitoring of development in the region. “The expansion will result in appreciation of land value and allow the authorities to ensure planned growth. If expanded, CMDA can implement development projects like Outer Ring Road in the expanded areas,” he said.
Preparation of Third Master Plan (TMP) for present CMA (1,189 sq km) has also been delayed as the planning authority is trying to incorporate various studies conducted prior to commencing the preparation, compounding the delay in CMA expansion.
At present, urban development in the city is governed by the Second Master Plan, which was drawn up with a horizon period ending in September 2026.
The planning authority first commenced the process to prepare the TMP in December 2020 and conducted public consultations in December 2022. As per the norms, the CMDA ought to release the draft for public view and collect opinion and suggestions before notifying the final TMP.
A CMDA official told TNIE that the preparation for the master plan for the to-be-expanded CMA will commence after the TMP for present CMA is completed.
Five years in the making
Dec 2020 | CMDA commences Third Master Plan preparation
Nov 2021 | Government holds public consultations on CMA expansion
Oct 2022 | Government order issued for expansion to 5,904 sq km
Dec 2022 | Public consultations held for Third Master Plan