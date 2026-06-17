Houses release wastewater into canals linked to Madambakkam lake, reveals study

CHENNAI: A field study conducted by Save Madambakkam Lake Committee (SMLC) has revealed that several storm water drains and rain water channels carry sewage from residential areas to Madambakkam Lake in Tambaram Corporation.

During the study conducted a few days back, K Raju of SMLC identified a major rainwater canal carrying sullage from Kozhipannai, Maruthi Nagar, ALS Nagar and Sri Bogar Nagar.

Also, a few residents from ASK Nagar are directly discharging sullage into the lake through an inlet, the study report said. Raju said that storm water drains on Yeshwanth Nagar East Main Road, Yeshwanth Nagar West Main Road, Yeswanth Nagar 4th Street and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar carry sullage.

“The Tambaram Corporation made a report in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) saying that no sewage is being let into the lake. We have done field visits and confirmed that grey water (sullage) is drained into the lake via several nodes around the Madambakkam lake,” Raju added.

The canal from Thiruvanchery Lake carries sullage from all residential and commercial establishments on either side of the Chennai Eastern bypass, the study added.

The southern bench of NGT had recently directed the government to carry out ecological restoration of the lake to prevent further degradation. Tambaram Corporation claimed that an administrative sanction was accorded for the UGD project for left-out areas, but the work was delayed due to the model code of conduct.