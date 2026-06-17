Inspection finds Valasaravakkam has least number of faulty street lights

CHENNAI: An inspection carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday night found that 1,817 of the total 3,11,285 streetlights (0.58%) being maintained by the corporation were non-functional.

The inspection covered roads, streets, flyovers, subways, parks, bus stands, burial grounds, and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenement areas.

The survey found Ambattur zone recorded the highest number of faulty streetlights at 249, followed by Madhavaram (191), Kodambakkam (175), Teynampet (172), and Adyar (156).

Valasaravakkam reported the lowest number, with only six non-functional lights out of a total of 21,647 streetlights. In percentage terms, Madhavaram topped the list with 0.93% of its streetlights non-functional, followed by Ambattur (0.82%), Thiruvottiyur (0.79%), Royapuram (0.76%), and Manali (0.75%). Around 300 personnel, including corporation commissioner GS Sameeran and joint commissioner S Saravanan, took part in the inspection.