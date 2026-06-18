At Madras Boat Club, young rowers chart new futures

Water changes its meaning with each wave, and so does our relationship with it. As infants, many of us were carried to the shore by elders who insisted that letting tiny feet sink into wet sand strengthens the bones. As children, we stood on the shore, watching waves rise and fall, trying to measure its vastness against our own. As adults, the caressing of the waves invites us to explore the world hidden beneath its surface.
While for many, the sea is a provider and protector, for a group of students from various government schools around the Madras Boat Club (MBC), water acquired a new meaning when they stepped into a rowing boat for the first time. Suddenly, the same element that had shaped childhood memories provided them with fear.
“When I stepped in the boat for the first time, I was really scared, and I did not know what to do,” notes Victoria G, who is part of an initiative facilitated by Krishna Mohan, chief resilience officer at Resilient Cities Network, since July 2025.
Water was not easy on them, but the children were equally determined to navigate its challenges. They worked towards understanding water’s movement even before they could hold an oar, and learn to move it. They had to trust themselves in deep water before they could row. They had to overcome the fear of balancing on water before they could dream of championships.
Eleven months later, today, 15 out of 20 students — 12 girls and three boys — row on the Adyar River with the confidence of seasoned athletes. During this period, some have won medals at state-level rowing competitions, the Khelo India programme, and at the ASMITA National Women’s Rowing League. Now the group is preparing for a possible appearance at the sub-junior national championships to be conducted later this year, for which the club is awaiting announcement from the Central government. “I like to participate in competitions. It makes my parents and school proud. This also gives us an opportunity to interact with other participants and know how they are trained,” says Harshini K, a student.
Breaking barriers
The journey to bring non-members into the club and teach them rowing began with a question: “Why should a sport like rowing remain accessible only to a few?”
At the Madras Boat Club, established in 1867, generations of rowers have trained on the Adyar River, competing in historic events such as the Madras-Colombo Regatta and the Amateur Rowing Association of the East championships. “It largely remained a sport for the club members. As a result, the sport itself has not grown the way it should have grown. There’s not enough competition,” notes Krishna.
In 2025, Krishna sought permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation to include children from government schools around the Madras Boat Club to practice and participate in events. With support from a corporate sponsor, a one-year rowing programme was launched. While the school principals encouraged students to partake, the lack of awareness about the sport made the students hesitant. Then the selection process took a backseat. Finally, students interested in rowing as a sport were asked to raise their hands, and they were selected for the programme.
It’s all in the details
Rowing is far more complex than one can imagine. “People think it’s all about the upper body, but a large part of it is your legs,” says Sumana Narayanan, captain of boats at the Madras Boat Club.
Unlike most sports, rowers move in a direction they cannot see. Every stroke requires coordination, anticipation, and trust in teammates. The boat moves backwards while athletes face forwards, relying on rhythm and communication to stay aligned.
Asian silver medallist for India in rowing and former captain of boats at MBC, James Joseph, who coaches the students, compares rowing to weightlifting from a seated position. “When you hear rowing, you think it is about pulling. Absolutely not. Your legs, back, neck, and joints all work together. The coordination between the upper and lower body is important,” he says.
For the students, mastering those movements required perseverance. “We can see the benefits of our almost-year-long practice and fitness now. There are still some techniques and exercises that we are trying to understand, but we are learning every day,” says G Allen Jebaraj, a student.
Their days begin with arriving at the club at dawn. They warm up, carry boats to the water, train, eat breakfast provided by the club and then rush to class. Depending on schedules, some manage only 30 to 40 minutes of practice on the river between 6 am and 7.30 am.
James believes the children possess strengths often overlooked. He says, “Their joints are quite strong because they work at home, such as carrying water, sweeping the floor, and doing other household chores.” These activities work as a base for their fitness path. The training is focussed on tuning the muscles to a different level, says the coach.
Beyond the waters
The students’ resilience has led them to secure victories at the state and national levels. More importantly, organisers say, they have developed qualities that extend beyond sport. “They’ve been able to build their resilience and stay with the sport. They’ve become far more confident,” adds Krishna.
For him, rowing mirrors life itself. The river tests patience, discipline, and teamwork. It demands consistency long before it offers rewards. It teaches athletes to keep moving even when they cannot see where exactly they are headed. These lessons prove valuable than medals.
In the long run, rowing as a sport is highly recognised by the government, but it does not guarantee them a college admission or a job. So, the programme’s future remains uncertain as organisers search for fresh sponsorship to continue the initiative. James, the first person to have achieved medals in this sport, understood that gap, but steps are being taken to help kids secure admission or a job after winning in competitions.
Among students, the impact is already visible when they arrive at the club each morning. A year ago, many of them had never heard of rowing. Today, they are athletes preparing for competitions. And somewhere between learning to float and to race, the water became a source of confidence, possibility, and purpose.