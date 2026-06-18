At Madras Boat Club, young rowers chart new futures

Eleven months later, today, 15 out of 20 students — 12 girls and three boys — row on the Adyar River with the confidence of seasoned athletes. During this period, some have won medals at state-level rowing competitions, the Khelo India programme, and at the ASMITA National Women’s Rowing League. Now the group is preparing for a possible appearance at the sub-junior national championships to be conducted later this year, for which the club is awaiting announcement from the Central government. “I like to participate in competitions. It makes my parents and school proud. This also gives us an opportunity to interact with other participants and know how they are trained,” says Harshini K, a student.

Breaking barriers

The journey to bring non-members into the club and teach them rowing began with a question: “Why should a sport like rowing remain accessible only to a few?”

At the Madras Boat Club, established in 1867, generations of rowers have trained on the Adyar River, competing in historic events such as the Madras-Colombo Regatta and the Amateur Rowing Association of the East championships. “It largely remained a sport for the club members. As a result, the sport itself has not grown the way it should have grown. There’s not enough competition,” notes Krishna.