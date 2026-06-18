Ctrl+Alt+Discover: Chennai’s two cultural communities come together to curate a novel musical show-tell

Coming back this weekend for its second edition, Paatu Kaatu, curated by Iktaraa and Thiruvizha Chennai is a space to showcase a song(s) that one has discovered as a music lover. “We discover a lot of things in our day-to-day life. Skills, songs, small ways to do things that might make life a bit easier or better than how we learned it. If we share it, it can make somebody else’s life also slightly better. And music is one thing that we want to start this ideology with, that sharing even the smallest things matters a lot,” says Aadhi of Thiruvizha Chennai.

Elaborating on the concept, Damodharan from Iktaraa explains, “It’s a place to share things that you’ve found, that you’ve discovered. It’s always more fun to see, ‘Hey, what has somebody else discovered that I don’t really know?’ It’s an opportunity to find new music. And for somebody who’s sharing, it’s an opportunity for them to showcase an artiste or a piece of music that they found interesting, but just isn’t that popular.”