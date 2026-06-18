Drunkards’ menace: Abandoned vehicles near school cleared in Chennai

CHENNAI: Within hours of TNIE publishing a report on the menace caused by drunkards outside a government-aided school, the Greater Chennai Police and Corporation officials swung into action and cleared vehicles parked on the street near the entrance of the school. Tipplers were using the vehicles as a cover to drink as well as defecate.

School headmistress Sister Shanthi Amalore P said a police official from the intelligence wing called her after taking note of the TNIE article and informed her that all the parked autos and cars would be cleared immediately.

The issue had been affecting around 2,500 students and staff of four educational institutions on the school’s campus as the environment outside the school was unhygienic and unsafe.

Shanthi had said that every morning the school found scores of empty liquor bottles strewn both inside and outside the campus. Last year, the school had to keep the windows of its primary school shut to prevent the stench from entering the classrooms, forcing students to sit in poorly ventilated rooms.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist PN Kubendran said steps should be taken to maintain the street in this manner and regularly monitored to ensure that no vehicles are parked here in the future.