Long queues, QR code glitches frustrate Tasmac customers seeking bottle refunds

CHENNAI: It doesn’t matter whether the bottle has the coloured liquid inside or not; the tipplers often feel they are at the receiving end. At times, their bottled-up frustration spills over, taking the form of heated arguments.

Raising concerns over the difficulties in collecting the `10 refund for returning empty liquor bottles are tipplers lined up at a liquor outlet in Egmore where the bottle deposit machine was introduced on a pilot basis for a period of one month.

A visit by TNIE to the Tasmac shop found consumers standing in long queues to scan their empty bottles. In many cases, the QR code printed on the bottles failed to scan properly, forcing consumers to wait for assistance from employees. The delays often led to arguments between customers and staff.

“I scanned the bottle with the help of the employee, but the machine did not accept it. I was then asked to wait for another 10 minutes,” said K Arun, a consumer.