Pride Month: A peek into the LGBTQIA+ community through books, movies, and songs

THE FILM LINE

Deepa Mehta’s Fire (1996) depicted a romantic relationship between two women in a traditional household. It was met with vandalism at cinema halls and organised protests. Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh (2015) reconstructed the last months of Professor Ramchandra Siras, a Marathi scholar on whom a sting operation was carried out to determine his sexual orientation. Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargirathu (2022) moves across caste, class, gender identity, and sexual orientation, attending to the specific forms of prejudice that obstruct love. The book-to-screen adaptation has produced some of queer cinema’s most enduring work. Brokeback Mountain adapted Annie Proulx’s short story into one of the most carefully observed films about repression and loss ever made. Call Me By Your Name brought André Aciman’s novel about a summer in northern Italy to a wide audience through Luca Guadagnino’s direction. Carol, adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s The Price of Salt, is devastating. Portrait of a Lady on Fire, while not an adaptation, belongs on the same shelf.

On television/OTT: Schitt’s Creek is a utopia where gender identity or sexual orientation is not questioned. Sex Education gives its queer characters full inner lives rather than single storylines. Heartstopper, adapted from Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, is gentle. Heated Rivalry,a romance on the field of ice hockey.