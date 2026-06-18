Quantum computing centre to come up at Anna University

CHENNAI: Anna University is in the process of setting up a Quantum Computing Centre, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which will be operational in the current academic year.

The centre will house advanced laboratories equipped with quantum computing infrastructure, and align Tamil Nadu’s premier technical institution with global advancements in computing paradigms. While C-DAC will spearhead the development of infrastructure and technical facilities, Anna University will contribute through faculty support and research development initiatives.

According to sources, the centre will also introduce specialised elective courses in quantum computing for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. BTech students will be able to opt for the subject as an elective in their third year, while PG students can take it up in their final year, enabling early exposure to the field which has applications ranging from cryptography to drug discovery.

This collaboration comes at a time when quantum technologies are gaining strategic importance worldwide, with countries investing heavily in building talent pipelines and research capabilities.

“The centre is also envisaged as a problem-solving hub for C-DAC, where real-world computational challenges can be addressed using quantum approaches. This dual focus on research and application is likely to create a steady pool of skilled manpower tailored to emerging industry needs,” said V Kumaresan, registrar in charge of Anna University. He added once the centre becomes operational, a set of courses will be rolled out.