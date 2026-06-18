The consequences of a 'joke'

During a show by comedian Pranit More in Gurugram earlier this month, a 22-year-old audience member named Himanshu Jangra quipped that having spent Rs 370 on a biryani during a date with a woman, he ought to have received more value for money in the form of sexual favours. The clip went viral, and Jangra was rightfully called out. The reason that rape jokes are almost always in poor taste is because of rape culture. The entitlement behind the idea that if physical intimacy does not materialise from a date, it is money wasted, is one of many highly normalised manifestations of the same.

Jangra was fired from his job. More has apologised, taking responsibility for the fact that this remark occurred at his show, during crowdwork sections that he steered. Meanwhile, a clip from another show by More from three months ago has also surfaced: audience member and MBBS student Sejal Pawar shared that she and her classmates discuss the penis sizes of medical cadavers. Her comments were condemned both by the All-India Medical Association and Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, where she is undergoing training. She has apologised, has been suspended for a fortnight and a probe has been initiated. Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde has called for banning stand-up comedy altogether, taking an extreme position that will punish both the artistic industry and audiences.