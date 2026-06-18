The naked truth

The imposition of these protocols of decency does not confine itself merely to human existence. Its rigid tentacles extend to everything the human race creates as well. And sometimes, these tentacles stretch out across centuries. The recent case of the Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro, the iconic bronze figurine that represents the cultural advancement of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is a perfect example of censorship beyond eras. The statuette, now housed in the National Museum, Delhi, depicts a young girl, one hand on her hip, clothed in only ornaments, striking a defiantly graceful pose. She stands as a testament to the technical sophistication of Indus metallurgists and offers a window into an ancient civilisation whose script remains undeciphered.

However, the bylaws of shame chose to ignore these trivial matters and focus on the larger issue of the lack of attire on her body. This year, the NCERT decided to cover up her bare torso, when she made her routine appearance in the opening chapter of the Class 9 textbook. The backlash was immediate and not confined to just historians and educators. The general public, too, furiously questioned this misrepresentation of an artefact from our proud past. The claims by the authorities that the move was a step towards encouraging the imagination of the student was not accepted in the raging debate. Ultimately, the original image was restored.