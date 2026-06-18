Toddler dies as mom’s dupatta gets caught in bike’s wheel in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died while his parents sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday evening. Police said the accident occurred after the mother’s dupatta got entangled in the vehicle’s rear wheel.

The deceased was identified as Visagan, son of Pushparaj (29) and Pavithra (23), residents of Ammanambakkam village near Thirukazhukundram.

According to the police, the family was travelling from Thirukazhukundram to Thiruporur on a motorcycle when, near Manamathi village on the Thirukazhukundram–Thiruporur Road, Pavithra’s dupatta allegedly got caught in the rear wheel of the moving vehicle. This caused Pushparaj to lose control of the motorcycle, throwing all three onto the road. Passersby alerted emergency services, and the injured were rushed to the Thiruporur GH in a 108 ambulance.

Doctors declared Visagan dead on arrival. Pushparaj and Pavithra, who suffered grievous injuries, were later referred to the Chengalpattu Govt Medical College Hospital.