You can now pay property tax, water bills using GCC’s Whatsapp chatbot

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that city residents can now pay their property tax as well as water and sewerage charges through the civic body’s official WhatsApp chatbot number — 9445061913. Apart from making payments, users can also instantly access details of outstanding dues, payment details, and receipts.

According to an official release, the GCC has been providing around 42 civic services through its website and WhatsApp platforms, including property tax payment, download of birth and death certificates, grievance registration and tracking, among others.

The corporation has now integrated payment of drinking water and sewerage charges of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) into the same platform, making civic services more accessible and convenient for residents.

The GCC said these digital services eliminate the need for residents to spend long hours waiting in queues at corporation offices and provide 24/7 access, helping save both time and travel costs.

GCC commissioner GS Sameeran has asked residents to make full use of the corporation’s online services and ensure timely payment of property tax, water charges and sewerage charges.