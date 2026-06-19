Environmental clearance for Brigade Morgan's Pallikaranai project revoked

CHENNAI: In a major setback to Chennai-based builder Brigade Enterprises Limited, which is carrying out a huge residential project named ‘Brigade Morgan Heights’ near Pallikaranai, the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has revoked the environmental clearance (EC) accorded to the company in January 2025.
The decision to revoke was taken during a meeting of the authority on May 8. As per the minutes of meeting, the EC has been revoked based on a letter from Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA).
In the letter to SEIAA on April 16, the TNSWA alleged that the company had commenced the construction works without obtaining permission from the wetland authority, one of the conditions imposed while according clearance for the project.
Earlier, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft forum, had alleged that the previous government and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued the approvals, including building plan permission, by violating Ramsar norms.
The organisation also demanded the government to take steps to revoke building plan permission for the project that covers 14.7 acres with 1,250 apartments and a total built up area of 31.26 lakh sqft. It was alleged that the planning authority issued plan approval within days after the SEIAA accorded the EC.
Commenting on the EC cancellation, the builder said the action is legally unsustainable, factually incorrect and arbitrary in nature. “Furthermore, the reason for cancellation of the EC cited is based on a generic condition appearing in all ECs issued by the SEIAA stating the project proponent shall obtain permission from the wetland authority if applicable.
In our specific case, since these are private patta lands and none of the authorities have declared conclusively that the project lands are wetlands, even as recently as during the Public Interest Litigation before the HC, this condition is not applicable,” a spokesperson of the Brigade Group added.
The spokesperson further said due to recent developments and uncertainty, the firm has started refunding the buyers who booked apartments. The spokesperson, however, did not want to disclose details of the units sold. The project consisted of four towers with Tower 1 having 26 floors.
While welcoming the decision to revoke the EC, Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, requested the government not to entertain any further applications for a fresh EC from Brigade Enterprises Limited.
Amidst calls from activists for CMDA to cancel the planning permission for the project on the basis of this development, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Department B Rajkumar, under whom the CMDA functions, told TNIE that discussions within the department are being held on the issue and a decision will be taken based on the outcome.
CMDA officials told TNIE that planning permission is generally granted when the proposed development conforms to applicable planning and building regulations, and the applicant furnishes all required documents, including a valid EC (where applicable) and patta.
Responding to a specific question on the timing of revocation, senior officials in SEIAA and wetland authority told TNIE that the decision was purely driven by merit, rather than any external influence. “Yes, there was some bureaucratic oversight while issuing the EC in the first place, which was largely due to pendency of Pallikaranai Ramsar site boundary demarcation,” an official said.
“Ideally, SEIAA should have waited for the (Ramsar) boundary demarcation to complete before issuing the EC,” a senior bureaucrat said.
(With inputs from SV Krishna Chaitanya @ Chennai)