Environmental clearance for Brigade Morgan's Pallikaranai project revoked

CHENNAI: In a major setback to Chennai-based builder Brigade Enterprises Limited, which is carrying out a huge residential project named ‘Brigade Morgan Heights’ near Pallikaranai, the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has revoked the environmental clearance (EC) accorded to the company in January 2025.

The decision to revoke was taken during a meeting of the authority on May 8. As per the minutes of meeting, the EC has been revoked based on a letter from Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA).

In the letter to SEIAA on April 16, the TNSWA alleged that the company had commenced the construction works without obtaining permission from the wetland authority, one of the conditions imposed while according clearance for the project.

Earlier, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft forum, had alleged that the previous government and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued the approvals, including building plan permission, by violating Ramsar norms.

The organisation also demanded the government to take steps to revoke building plan permission for the project that covers 14.7 acres with 1,250 apartments and a total built up area of 31.26 lakh sqft. It was alleged that the planning authority issued plan approval within days after the SEIAA accorded the EC.