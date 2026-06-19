Rs 11 crore hydroponic weed seized from two Kerala flyers in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 11 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 11 crore and arrested two passengers from Kerala, who are part of an international drug smuggling racket, on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Air Intelligence officers intercepted the duo, who arrived from Bangkok via Singapore on a Scoot Airlines flight. Officials grew suspicious after finding that the two had travelled to Thailand and returned within a day. A detailed examination of their baggage led to the recovery of the cannabis concealed in food packets.

Officials said the suspects were acting as couriers for an international drug trafficking syndicate and had been tasked with delivering the contraband to contacts outside the airport for money.

Of the total seizure, one passenger was found carrying 5 kg of the contraband while the other was carrying 6 kg. Efforts are on to identify other members of the network, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Muthialpet police arrested J Abdul Jabbar (42) and N Abdul Naser (63) and seized 800 of methamphetamine, two phones and a bike. Police said Naser had procured the contraband in bulk and supplied it to Jabbar for distribution.