Sudden rain batters Chennai, traffic turns casualty

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed a sharp turnaround in weather conditions on Thursday evening, with strong gusty winds and spells of rain sweeping across several parts of the city after a hot and humid day. Residents in areas such as Poonamallee reported powerful winds that resembled cyclonic conditions.

The city had experienced high temperatures during the day, with Nungambakkam recording a maximum temperature of 38.3°C and Meenambakkam registering 38.5°C, both around one degree above normal. However, weather conditions changed rapidly during the evening as thunderclouds developed over and around the city.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in several neighbourhoods. According to rainfall data recorded up to 5.30 pm, Meenambakkam received 17.2 mm of rainfall, while Nungambakkam recorded 0.8 mm.

Automated weather stations reported higher rainfall in some suburban locations, including 26.5 mm each at Chembarambakkam and ACS Medical College, 24 mm at Sathyabama University, and 9.5 mm at Poonamallee. Thiruninravur recorded 21.5 mm of rainfall.