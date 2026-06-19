Three U-turns created on Chennai's 200 Feet Road to cut traffic congestion

CHENNAI: In an effort to ease traffic congestion during peak hours on the 200-Feet-Road stretch between Thathankuppam Junction and Rajamangalam Junction, three new U-turns have been created. The revised traffic arrangements will be implemented on a trial basis from Saturday.

The new U-turns have been provided opposite the Indian Oil petrol bunk at Thathankuppam, opposite the old DRJ Hospital, and opposite Karupatti Coffee at Rajamangalam.

As part of the new arrangement, motorists coming from Thathankuppam South Railway Road, Water Canal Road and Senthil Nagar Third Main Road will have to take a left turn and use the U-turn near the old DRJ Hospital.

Vehicles from Senthil Nagar Junction and Vivekananda Nagar Main Road can use the U-turn near Karupatti Coffee, while those travelling from the Thathankuppam side can use the U-turn opposite the Indian Oil petrol bunk.