Beyond Flexibility: How Yoga Improves Metabolic Health for People with Diabetes

We often relate yoga to flexibility, relaxation, and stress relief. While these are well-known effects, yoga offers much more. Especially for people who have diabetes, yoga can be a valuable tool for the comprehensive management of the disease. Apart from improving flexibility, yoga helps enhance insulin sensitivity. Consequently, yoga helps improve blood sugar control, weight management, reduces inflammation, and overall health.
Understanding metabolic health and diabetes
When we talk about metabolic health, it refers to the way our body utilises energy and how effectively it processes that energy. Factors such as blood glucose levels, insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and body weight also play an important role. Poor metabolic health can make a person more vulnerable to the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other chronic conditions.
Maintaining good metabolic health is very important in preventing complications, especially for people with diabetes. It is essential for improving their quality of life. Along with medication, healthy eating, and regular physical activity, yoga can play a supportive role in achieving these goals. One of the key goals in diabetes management is maintaining blood glucose levels within the target range. Yoga may contribute to this by combining physical movement with breathing exercises and relaxation techniques.
Physical activity helps the body utilise glucose for energy, while stress-reducing practices may help minimise stress-related spikes in blood sugar. Although yoga should not replace prescribed medications or insulin therapy, it can complement medical treatment and support overall glycaemic control.
Yoga and insulin sensitivity
Insulin sensitivity indicates how our body responds to insulin. When insulin sensitivity is reduced, it is called insulin resistance. This is a major factor in the development and progression of type 2 diabetes. When we engage in regular physical activity, our muscles use glucose more efficiently. Yoga is one such form of physical activity. Many studies have shown that yoga helps improve insulin sensitivity. Hence, our body can utilise glucose in a more regulated manner.
Managing stress for better metabolic health
Stress contributes significantly to metabolic health. Our body releases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline when we are under stress. These hormones raise blood sugar levels and make glucose control more difficult and challenging. Yoga is unique because it addresses both physical and emotional well-being.
The following aspects of yoga improve the body’s relaxation response:
1. Deep breathing exercises
2. Meditation
3. Mindfulness practices
Regular yoga practice may reduce stress levels, improve mood and self-esteem, and promote emotional resilience, all of which contribute to better diabetes management.
Supporting healthy weight management
Obesity is closely linked to insulin resistance. Excess abdominal fat, when combined with poor metabolic health, can lead to diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. While yoga may not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, it can still contribute to weight management. Yoga encourages mindful movement and helps us become more aware of what we eat.
It may help:
1. Reduce emotional eating
2. Improve sleep quality
3. Support a healthy lifestyle
Over time, these benefits can contribute to sustainable weight management and improved metabolic outcomes.
Other benefits include:
1. Slow biological ageing with tissue preservation
2. Vascular improvement
3. Better memory
Practical tips for getting started
When we are new to yoga, especially if we have diabetes, we can start with simple movements such as stretching, breathing exercises, and pranayama.
It is advisable to:
1. Consult your doctor before starting the programme
2. Check blood sugar levels before and after yoga sessions
3. Drink enough water, do not do yoga when in full stomach/ after meals
4, Wear comfortable clothing
Practise under the guidance of a qualified instructor whenever possible
Consistency is key. It is more important than intensity. Even 20 to 30 minutes of yoga a day can be beneficial over time.
By supporting insulin sensitivity, blood glucose control, stress management, weight management, and overall well-being, yoga can be a valuable tool for improving metabolic health in people with diabetes. When combined with healthy eating, regular medical care, and an active lifestyle, yoga can help individuals take a holistic approach to diabetes management and long-term health.
(The writer, Dr Uthra is a diabetologist, senior consultant at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre)