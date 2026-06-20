Fantasia, flirtation, and flowers: Eight composers who bloomed in Tamil cinema with love

The fiery nature of a flowing flirtation

In another universe Harris Jayaraj would have worked as a film editor. In ‘Azhagiya Theeye’ from Minnale (2001), the composer imbibes elements of tango along with all the other western styles which became the norm in Tamil music. In any part of the song, there are at least two significant layers. But as the song moves from one section to another, one layer is sacrificed for a new one, which is a completely different style. Then the old one is sacrificed for another. As the lyrics describes the man’s love for the woman as something that lights him like fire, smothers him with the sweetness of a flower, and lifts him to the clouds, Harris eases the listener to lose themself to the music, which moves from one style to another seamlessly, like the man loses himself in his love for the woman.