Illegal hoardings to be removed from Chennai starting June 20

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to launch a special enforcement drive from Saturday to identify and remove illegal hoardings across the city. This comes after a large hoarding came down after strong winds which accompanied a brief spell of rain on Thursday, damaging a tea stall in Maduravoyal.

Speaking to TNIE, GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said a city-wide survey conducted in October and November last year had identified around 390 unauthorised hoardings and banners. However, the removal process was slow due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, monsoon-related works, the Model Code of Conduct, and other election-related activities.

“These identified hoardings will be targeted first. During the drive, the owners of the hoardings will be required to bear the transportation, removal, and cutting charges incurred by the corporation,” Sameeran said.