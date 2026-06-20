Sisterhood at sea: A documentary looks at the role fisherwomen play in their community

While public conversations about women’s work often focus on empowerment and representation, the women at the heart of this film confront a more immediate challenge: economic survival. Their labour, they admit, is a response to the material realities of poverty, uncertainty, and the responsibility of sustaining their households. Despite the risks it carries, fishing remains the most viable source of income, as daily wage work often falls short of meeting basic needs. “The fishing community there, especially the fishermen, are affected by alcohol abuse. So women in most families are forced to become the breadwinners. What I learnt was that their journey into the sea began out of necessity, fueled by their fearlessness — a trait that the community seems to possess,” Madhan commented.

So they have been venturing out, five or six at a time, aboard narrow, non-motorised boats. It seems as though sisterhood rows these boats forward, sisterhood faces the uncertainties of the sea together, and ensures the day’s earnings are shared equally among those who laboured for them.