Why doctors recommend keeping a Headache Diary

There’s no one who hasn’t had a headache. But in recent times, it has become a common health concern across the world. While headaches can occur due to numerous reasons like stress, lack of proper sleep, and dehydration, recurring headaches need to be taken seriously. They provide insights about an individual’s overall health. Most times, understanding headache pattern is as important as treating the ache itself. One of the simplest and effective tools for understanding headaches is from studying a record of them.

Headache diary is nothing but a folder that tracks various details related to the pain. For instance, details like when was the pain triggered, how severe it was, the duration, food and fluids consumed prior to the pain, and climatic conditions can be included in it. Though this information seems basic, they help significantly during diagnosis and treatment procedures.

Since headaches like migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches, and medication-overuse headaches appear similar to one another, maintaining a headache diary will enable doctors to identify patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed.