Woman, daughter injured as arch collapses at Omandurar hospital entrance in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were severely injured after a portion of the arch at the main entrance gate of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, collapsed on them on Wednesday. The condition of the mother and daughter – Sathya (37) and Shivani – is said to be stable. A senior doctor at the hospital said the portion collapsed after the rain.

According to sources, the mother-daughter duo had come to the hospital to visit the woman’s husband, who was admitted there for treatment of a lung disease.

While Sathya is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, Shivani was first shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and later referred to the Government Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore.

Sathya suffered a head injury and fracture on left elbow. The doctors performed surgery on her and sutured her wound on the head. Shivani was diagnosed with subdural hematoma, bleeding between the brain and skull, and was subsequently shifted to ICH, Egmore.