60% work over, Chennai's Ganesapuram flyover to be ready by October

CHENNAI: Municipal administration and water supply department secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials to complete the Rs 226.55-crore Ganesapuram flyover by October this year.

Bedi, who inspected the project, also instructed the officials to ensure the construction of rainwater harvesting wells near the Ganesapuram subway to prevent monsoon flooding. According to a release, 60% of the flyover works have been completed so far.

Following approval from the traffic police for diversion of vehicular movement, foundation works for pier caps and steel girders within the railway area are scheduled to commence on June 22. Fabrication of the steel girders is underway at a factory, and the structures will be transported and erected under the supervision of the railways.