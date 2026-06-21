Eight years on, no EB power for 1K families in Perumbakkam high-rise

CHENNAI: About 1,000 families residing at the Ozone Greens apartment complex in Perumbakkam have been struggling without continuous power supply for over eight years due to the delay in establishing an electricity substation. The issue came to light on Friday when more than 100 homeowners staged a protest inside the premises of Ozone Group in Anna Nagar.

According to residents, seven towers of the apartment complex, which has a total of 24 towers of 19 floors each, lack power connections. “The builder has not provided connections to the apartments till date, and instead they have been providing electricity by running diesel generators.

However, they cut the power supply frequently. We are denied electricity for 5-12 hours every day,” one of the agitated residents said. He added that they are often forced to use the stairs during emergencies as lifts would not work due to lack of power.

The protesting residents also said the residential towers that lack power supply have not obtained completion certificates. As per the building norms, utility services including electricity should be provided only after obtaining completion certificates. “While two towers have received partial completion certificates, five others lack the same,” they said, and alleged that the office bearers of the Ozone Group are not available to rectify the problem.