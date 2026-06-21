Girl allegedly sent out of classroom over menstruation in Chennai; school denies charge

CHENNAI: A city school has come under scrutiny after a Class 6 student was allegedly sent out of a classroom over menstruation at a higher secondary school in Gopalapuram on Friday. However, education department officials involved in the inquiry denied allegations that the student was forced out of the classroom. She had left the classroom on her own and was later found sitting near a staircase, an official said.

The issue came to light after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police, following which the police registered a Community Service Register entry and initiated an inquiry. Police sources said the officers conducted an inquiry with the teachers concerned on Saturday and would decide on further action based on the response from the school administration.

“The teacher had asked the student to move to the back bench, which she refused. The teacher then stepped out to inform the girl’s parents. During this time, the student sat on the stairs. When the parents arrived and saw her there, they assumed she had been made to sit outside the classroom,” the official said.

The official said inquiry is on and a report would be submitted to the joint commissioner.