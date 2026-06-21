Schoolgirl, college kid die in separate accidents near Tambaram.

CHENNAI: A college student and a schoolgirl were killed in separate accidents near Tambaram on Friday evening.

The private college student, Kaushika (21), died after the two-wheeler she was riding collided with a moped coming on the wrong side of the Vandalur-Wallajabad Road.

The police said while heading home at Padappai, Kushika collided with the oncoming moped as she was startled by a a tipper lorry approaching from behind. She sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital. The moped rider who was also injured is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the schoolgirl, Kavya (11), a Class VI student of a government school in Mannivakkam, who was riding pillion with her grandfather Dhansingh on a bike, died when the vehicle was hit by a government bus from behind on Tambaram-Mudichur Road. Kavya was declared dead at a hospital, while her grandfather was admitted for treatment. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing registered separate cases.