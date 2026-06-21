Tambaram corporation identifies 210 locations for feeding stray dogs

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has identified 210 designated locations across its jurisdiction and along the highways for feeding stray dogs. The move aims to regulate feeding activities, reduce man-animal conflicts, and ensure welfare of stray dogs.

Of the designated feeding points, 42 each have been identified in zones I, II and III, 45 in zone IV, and 39 in zone V. Twenty-one of these locations are situated near highways. The identified spots include Shanthi Nagar main road, the rear side of Anakaputhur bus stand and several other places.

Signboards have been installed, and details of the feeding locations have been uploaded to the corporation’s website. Residents have been advised to feed the dogs only at the designated locations. The civic body estimates that around 46,000 stray dogs are living within the 70 wards across five zones of TCMC, based on a dog census conducted in February 2025.

Welcoming the initiative, senior social activist V Santhanam told TNIE, “This is a good step, but officials must ensure that the feeding points are kept clean. Waste should be cleared regularly. Otherwise, these places could become breeding grounds for diseases.”

To manage the stray population, TCMC has been carrying out sterilisation programmes under the supervision of the city health officer and veterinary officer. These are being implemented at three ABC centres at Anakaputhur, Bharathipuram, and Gundumedu. Sources said a new sterilisation centre is nearing completion and is expected to strengthen population control measures.

(To lodge complaints related to stray dogs dial toll-free helpline 1800-425-4355, 1800-425-1600).