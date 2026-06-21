TN's Singappen special force holds first meet with NGOs on women's safety

CHENNAI: The Singappen Special Force (SSF), recently launched by the state government to enhance the safety of women and children, held its first consultative meeting with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Chennai on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by SSF Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari, was attended by 51 representatives of 38 NGOs based in and around Chennai. According to a press release, the meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between the force and civil society organisations and seek their inputs on improving the effectiveness of SSF initiatives across the state.

NGO representatives shared their suggestions on awareness programmes, victim support services, preventive interventions and community outreach activities. The IG stressed the importance of coordination between law enforcement agencies and NGOs in creating a safer environment for women and children.

The discussions also highlighted the need for continuous information-sharing and community participation to address issues affecting women and children effectively.

The IG said SSF would continue to work closely with NGOs and other stakeholders to strengthen outreach efforts and response mechanisms across Tamil Nadu.