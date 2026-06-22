Fire at Kodungaiyur dumpyard doused within three hours

CHENNAI: A fire broke out again at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard on Sunday around 9.30 am. Though the blaze was brought under control after nearly two to three hours of firefighting operations, smoke billowed from the site for several hours.

Speaking to TNIE, GCC commissioner Sameeran said the fire was suspected to have been triggered by extreme heat and methane gas generated from the waste. “The fire started beneath a high-tension power line in the dumpyard. It was immediately attended to by the Fire and Rescue Services and GCC personnel. While the fire was doused, smoke continued to persist as of 1 pm,” he said.

A corporation official from the solid waste management department said the fire did not occur in the biomining area but in the section where fresh municipal waste is dumped. As a part of fire-precautionary measures at biomining sites, two 9-kilolitre water tankers have been stationed at each of the six biomining package areas.