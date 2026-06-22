Flyover proposal on 10.5-km NH stretch sparks hope among North Chennai residents

CHENNAI: The state government’s push for the construction of an elevated corridor on the 10.5-km Madhavaram-Nallur stretch of the Chennai-Kolkata NH has rekindled hopes of finding a lasting solution to the severe traffic congestion. At the recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urged the union government to undertake this project along with several other key initiatives.

The stretch remains a major bottleneck as it could not be widened into a six-lane owing to encroachments and opposition from traders. In contrast, the 33.5-km section from the Nallur toll plaza to the TN-Andhra Pradesh border has already been widened to six lanes and opened to traffic.

According to residents, the 10.5-km stretch handles nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles a day. The elevated corridor project has remained on paper since 2018 due to delays in widening the NH between Madhavaram and Nallur.

S Suresh Babu, president of the Billukuppam Village Welfare Association in Gummidipoondi, said, “During medical emergencies, it takes more than 90 minutes to reach hospitals in the city due to congestion on the NH.” He added that NHAI has already prepared a detailed project report for an elevated corridor from the Chennai Bypass to the Outer Ring Road near the Nallur toll plaza.