‘Lessi’, ‘Lakshmi Ammal’, 'Bee Com': Selvi’s touch to footballing stars

As the buzz for the FIFA World Cup in North America grows each day, an apparel store in South Puducherry is continuously welcoming customers in large numbers. ‘350 Shirts’ at Nainar Kuppam — South of the main town — has now become part of the travel itinerary for many.

Why? Because Selvi, who owns and runs the shop, has attracted the audience, many who may not even follow football, through her viral Instagram reels. In the several videos on her account, she tries to cater to the audience by trying to pronounce names of famous footballers and show their jerseys. In the process, her mispronunciation or Tamil-ification of the names — Lamine Yamal of Spain is Lakshmi Ammal and England legend David Beckham is Bee Com — has received warm responses from viewers who find her content cute, and the reels going viral across all social media platform.