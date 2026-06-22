Urban planning rooted in game boards

Rooted in the sacred text of Vastu Shastra, the concept of the Vastu Purush embodies the spiritual principles that govern the relationship between human dwellings and the cosmos. Vastu Purush was a cosmic being defeated in a fierce battle between the gods and demons, then cast to Earth, where he was subdued and pinned down by the gods. Each part of his body was held by different gods, thereby assigning specific energies to each location or direction. This mythological story laid the foundation for Vastu Shastra, a text that guides architectural practices in India by aligning buildings with cosmic energy.

The Manasara Vastushastra, a classical text on architecture and urban planning, provides detailed guidance on the layout of villages. Each layout with its own form, measurements, street layouts, and key features was aimed at creating harmony between human settlements, nature, and the divine order. They were designed for specific terrains, population sizes, and functional needs.