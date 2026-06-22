Vadapalani-Poonamallee metro line to be inaugurated by PM in July

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 14.6-km Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass (Nazarethpet) Metro Rail stretch in the second or third week of July.

During his visit, the PM is also expected to dedicate several completed railway projects to the nation and lay the foundation stone for two new projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), multiple sources in the union and state governments told TNIE.

The 14.6-km stretch forms part of the 26.1-km Phase II corridor IV connecting Lighthouse (Marina Beach) and Poonamallee Bypass.

Official sources said CMRL has obtained all mandatory clearances required to commence operations on the section.

“The Tamil Nadu government recently informed the Prime Minister’s Office about the completion of the stretch. Confirmation regarding the dates for the PM’s inauguration is expected anytime. With a minor Union Cabinet reshuffle anticipated in the first week of July, the PM is likely to visit Tamil Nadu in the second or third week of the month to inaugurate the Metro Rail stretch and other infrastructure projects,” an official said.

The inauguration of the Phase II corridor IV (yellow line) metro rail service is expected to reduce travel time between the outskirts of Poonamallee and Vadapalani from around 90 minutes to just 30 minutes. The stretch will also provide seamless connectivity with the existing green line at Vadapalani, which operates between Chennai Central and St Thomas Mount.