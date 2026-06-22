Vadapalani-Poonamallee metro line to be inaugurated by PM in July

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 14.6-km Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass (Nazarethpet) Metro Rail stretch in the second or third week of July.
During his visit, the PM is also expected to dedicate several completed railway projects to the nation and lay the foundation stone for two new projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), multiple sources in the union and state governments told TNIE.
The 14.6-km stretch forms part of the 26.1-km Phase II corridor IV connecting Lighthouse (Marina Beach) and Poonamallee Bypass.
Official sources said CMRL has obtained all mandatory clearances required to commence operations on the section.
“The Tamil Nadu government recently informed the Prime Minister’s Office about the completion of the stretch. Confirmation regarding the dates for the PM’s inauguration is expected anytime. With a minor Union Cabinet reshuffle anticipated in the first week of July, the PM is likely to visit Tamil Nadu in the second or third week of the month to inaugurate the Metro Rail stretch and other infrastructure projects,” an official said.
The inauguration of the Phase II corridor IV (yellow line) metro rail service is expected to reduce travel time between the outskirts of Poonamallee and Vadapalani from around 90 minutes to just 30 minutes. The stretch will also provide seamless connectivity with the existing green line at Vadapalani, which operates between Chennai Central and St Thomas Mount.
Initially, trains from Poonamallee Bypass will halt at all 10 stations up to Porur, thereafter, services will run directly to Vadapalani, skipping six intermediate stations – Alapakkam, Karambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Saligramam Warehouse, and Saligramam.
The inauguration of the Vadapalani-Poonamallee metro rail stretch assumes significance as the state government had planned to open the Kuthambakkam mofussil bus terminus, located on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Thirumazhisai, in February this year. However, the launch was postponed due to delays in completing metro rail works between Vadapalani and Porur. The Kuthambakkam bus terminus is located about 6.5 km from the Poonamallee Bypass metro station.
The transport department and CMDA have proposed shifting mofussil buses of TNSTC and long distance SETC services bound for destinations such as Vellore, Krishnagiri, Walajah, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Bengaluru from CMBT to the Kuthambakkam facility. The new terminus has been conceived to decongest Chennai city and ease traffic on its major arterial roads.
“Only after the inauguration of the metro rail service between Vadapalani and Poonamallee Bypass, will a decision be taken on opening the Kuthambakkam terminus. Whether the new government chooses to proceed with the earlier plan or make changes to it will become clear only later,” a senior official said.
New NHAI projects
PM Modi expected to inaugurate the 14.6-km Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass (Nazarethpet) metro rail stretch in the 2nd or 3d week of July
He is also likely to dedicate completed railway projects to the nation and lay the foundation stone for new NHAI projects
The opening of the Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass metro is crucial for the inauguration of the Kuthambakkam mofussil bus terminus, located about 21 km from CMBT
The Kuthambakkam terminus is situated around 6.5 km from the Nazarethpet (Poonamallee Bypass) metro station
MTC buses are proposed to provide feeder connectivity between the Nazarethpet metro station and the Kuthambakkam terminus