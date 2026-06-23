A Gallery Next Door: How Art Cube Is Bringing Art Home

A large canvas on a white wall catches a ray of light streaming through the window. Across the room, a cluster of smaller works converse with the human eyes. The frames, on the first floor of a 50-year-old house stand out against the textures of a lived-in home. Here, art has found a new address.
This is the Art Cube Gallery LLP in Virugambakkam, a new art space in Chennai where paintings share walls with lived memories. Co-founded in 2021 by artists B Dakshayani and AV Ilango, Art Cube Gallery began as a digital platform before evolving into a physical gallery space.
On June 10, the gallery concluded its inaugural exhibition, First Impressions, featuring works by 18 established and emerging artists. For Dakshayani, the exhibition was the first step towards a larger vision to bring art closer to everyday life and make it accessible to audiences beyond artistic circles.
“Art should not belong only to the elite,” she says. That belief made her decide to transform her home, a heritage property, into a gallery stemmed from a desire to create a cultural space within a rapidly urbanising neighbourhood.
Surrounded by thousands of homes, including an IAS officer quarters, Dakshayani saw an opportunity to create a space where people could engage with art in the vicinity. She notes, “If there are nearby spaces where people can attend workshops, engage with art, and spend meaningful time, that becomes more productive.”
Hence, the chosen location makes art more approachable. Residents who may never have stepped into a gallery suddenly find one in their neighbourhood. Young professionals can visit over weekends, homemakers can participate in workshops, and curious first-time visitors can encounter original artworks, and interact with the artists to understand the inspiration behind each art work.
Alongside the indoor exhibition space, the property includes a large outdoor area that Dakshayani hopes will become a site for artistic engagement. “The artists get the light on their canvas. They get the wind on their face. They get the power to paint in a quiet residential area. It’s very homely,” she adds.
In the coming months, Art Cube plans to host workshops, demonstrations, and hands-on art sessions that encourage participation rather than viewing. The co-founder believes that when people create art themselves, they gain a deeper appreciation of the artist’s process. “Engagement and participation will make them understand from the artist’s point of view. If people understand that perspective, they will appreciate art more,” she says.
This could nurture a stronger culture of collecting as well. As Indian businesses and collectors increasingly view art as an investment, Dakshayani wants audiences to be prepared to engage with the art market from a place of knowledge rather than trend.
The inaugural exhibition reflected this philosophy. The title emerged from multiple layers of meaning. It was Dakshayani’s first impression of what a physical gallery in the neighbourhood could achieve. It was also the first opportunity for many local visitors to encounter original works by reputed artists in person. She notes, “Many people had only seen these artworks in magazines or on websites. Seeing them face-to-face made an impression on them.”
Among the highlights of the exhibition was a collection wall that brought together large and small works by senior artists, creating visual conversations across styles and scales. More importantly, the exhibition sought to highlight the realities of artistic practice. “The artists are not just doing art as a hobby or passion. It is a livelihood,” she says.
For many artists today, the challenge extends beyond creating artwork. Social media may offer visibility, but that does not always translate into sales. and artists need to market their own artwork. “Artists need to market their own artwork. Social media gives reach, but under-represented artists who are creative, original, and professional still need to market themselves,” explains Dakshayani on the challenges faced by the industry.
On the contrary, the roles within the art ecosystem have also evolved. Where galleries, curators, and collectors once occupied distinct spaces, artists today are expected to navigate multiple responsibilities. “Artists need to be their own galleries, curators. They need to understand what kind of work they should present and how to position themselves,” she points out. Supporting artists through that process is another goal for Art Cube.
The gallery hopes to offer guidance, mentorship, and opportunities for emerging artists to learn from established professionals while bringing in newer audiences to engage with art in meaningful ways.