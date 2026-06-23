A Gallery Next Door: How Art Cube Is Bringing Art Home

A large canvas on a white wall catches a ray of light streaming through the window. Across the room, a cluster of smaller works converse with the human eyes. The frames, on the first floor of a 50-year-old house stand out against the textures of a lived-in home. Here, art has found a new address.

This is the Art Cube Gallery LLP in Virugambakkam, a new art space in Chennai where paintings share walls with lived memories. Co-founded in 2021 by artists B Dakshayani and AV Ilango, Art Cube Gallery began as a digital platform before evolving into a physical gallery space.

On June 10, the gallery concluded its inaugural exhibition, First Impressions, featuring works by 18 established and emerging artists. For Dakshayani, the exhibition was the first step towards a larger vision to bring art closer to everyday life and make it accessible to audiences beyond artistic circles.