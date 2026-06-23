Chennai: Car ploughs into group of cops on roadside, one dies

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old Armed Reserve constable died on the spot and two policemen were injured after a speeding car ploughed into them on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Poonamallee late on Sunday. The accident happened around 11 pm when the three were standing on the roadside. The car driver Murgan has been arrested.

According to the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the deceased, Tamilselvan, was attached to the Armed Reserve division of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP).

The injured - Arunkumar (25) and Saravanakumar (26) - were admitted to hospital. The police said the three were among a group of policemen who were on their way back after attending a colleague’s marriage in Ranipet.

While the three were standing on the road, a luxury car allegedly veered off course and crashed into them. Arunkumar sustained a severe head injury and was admitted to a private hospital near Sriperumbudur, while Saravanakumar suffered a fractured leg.