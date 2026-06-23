FIFA World Cup 2026: Striking memories from Raman Vijayan

Why do states like Kerala and West Bengal have such deep football cultures, while Tamil Nadu’s support stays limited to pockets such as North Chennai?

In Bengal and Kerala, the football culture developed at scale and shaped society itself. In the 70s itself, there were professional clubs in Bengal. So the culture grew in a family-oriented, community-driven way. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan Sporting Club, the top three clubs, were called the Mecca of Indian football.

Kolkata’s fields have hosted some of the world’s greatest players, from Pelé and Maradona to Messi. I played 12 years as a footballer in Bengal, so I know how they celebrate footballers. In Kerala, every village knows about football, and they follow the World Cup very deeply. There are a lot of Brazil and Argentina fans.

In Tamil Nadu, football once thrived in North Madras, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, but cricket overtook it as the dominant sport. Football fever here now peaks mainly during the World Cup, and people ask when India will finally play in one. The truth is that cricket’s dominance pushed other sports into the background. We are not short of talent. The sport has to be treated as something as important as community or religion.