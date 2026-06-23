Inside industrial homes

If you love open spaces that celebrate distressed details, warmth in textures, and polished accents, this style is for you. Since the 1970s, artists and creatives have been repurposing abandoned warehouses to loft apartments and studios. Industrial interiors is known for combining two styles effortlessly, rustic structures with chic furnishings. It prioritises flow, natural light, and eye-catching accessories to achieve a utilitarian elegance.

Raw and natural materials

The juxtaposition of materials like wood, vintage leather, metal, and brick with plush and soft furnishings add visual character to these spaces. Rustic materials are softened by linens, cottons, and velvet and knit-in cushions, throws, and window treatments. High sheen metals can also be paired with aged patina on trunks or accessories to add elegance through high contrast.

Industrial design highly relies on raw and natural material. These are used in various forms to age well alongside adding durability to the space. Metal is used through lighting, furniture accents, and railings, sometimes even partition walls with glass. Reclaimed wood is almost a favourite in this genre used for floors, shelving units, and furniture. Concrete and exposed brick make most floors while adding warmth and texture to the space.