Inside industrial homes

If you love open spaces that celebrate distressed details, warmth in textures, and polished accents, this style is for you. Since the 1970s, artists and creatives have been repurposing abandoned warehouses to loft apartments and studios. Industrial interiors is known for combining two styles effortlessly, rustic structures with chic furnishings. It prioritises flow, natural light, and eye-catching accessories to achieve a utilitarian elegance.
Raw and natural materials
The juxtaposition of materials like wood, vintage leather, metal, and brick with plush and soft furnishings add visual character to these spaces. Rustic materials are softened by linens, cottons, and velvet and knit-in cushions, throws, and window treatments. High sheen metals can also be paired with aged patina on trunks or accessories to add elegance through high contrast.
Industrial design highly relies on raw and natural material. These are used in various forms to age well alongside adding durability to the space. Metal is used through lighting, furniture accents, and railings, sometimes even partition walls with glass. Reclaimed wood is almost a favourite in this genre used for floors, shelving units, and furniture. Concrete and exposed brick make most floors while adding warmth and texture to the space.
Exposed architectural features
While other styles conceal pipes, beams, and ducts, industrial interiors embrace these as design elements. One of the most defining aspect of this style is exposed structural components. These elements add character, texture, and authenticity to a space making it raw and unpolished.
Neutral colour palette
The industrial style usually features a muted colour palette. Whites, greys, browns, and blacks are the dominant colours used making these spaces sophisticated. Shades of rust, burnt orange, deep ochre, and greens work really well in contrast to the otherwise neutral palette.
Minimalist furniture
While this style features fewer pieces, it constitutes of well-proportioned, large pieces. As the quantities are less, immense attention is given to craftsmanship of these pieces. Imagine an open living room with a well-cushioned chesterfield sofa. Other common pieces include fabric upholstered ottomans, floor cushions, low beds with metal frames, and wooden coffee tables. The minimalist approach ensures a cohesive and clutter-free aesthetic.
High ceilings and open spaces
Large, open layouts with high ceilings create an airy and spacious feel indicative to old warehouses and lofts. Excessive partitioning is avoided in this style while furniture is used to define spaces. Large windows and natural light is given utmost importance, making these characteristics suited for modern day apartments and homes with open layouts.
Lighting
This is a crucial aspect of industrial design; a combination of accent, ambient and task lighting is used to illuminate the high ceilings and rustic corners. Metal-framed chandeliers with rings and exposed chains are the most opted for as they illuminate a larger area making it ideal for passages, dining, and living spaces. Timber and iron wall lamps and scones can be used for accent lighting while under cabinet lights and track lights for task lighting. Metal-framed lights with exposed bulbs accentuate the industrial style while being absolutely functional too. Metal finishes can be of blackened iron, brushed copper or brass.
Lastly, greenery. Large fiddle and rubber plants in well-aged planters along with accessories that tell stories can add character and texture, making it a sensory style apart from being aesthetically pleasing!