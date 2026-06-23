Mettur delay leaves Veeranam with 29 per cent storage

CHENNAI: With the government deferring the opening of the Mettur dam (customary opening date June 12), the Veeranam lake, one the water sources for Chennai, is drying up fast, as it has just 29% of storage now. However, Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh is helping the city maintain water level in other lakes that provide drinking water.

A Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) official said a water treatment facility near Veeranam lake has designed capacity to send 180 MLD (million litres per day) to Chennai.

“Presently, 180 MLD is being drawn from the lake for supplying to the city. With the present water storage situation, we can maintain 180 MLD supply till July 18. If the government opens Mettur dam or catchment areas of Veeranam lake (parts of Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts) receive summer rains, storage level will improve,” the official added.

As per data, the Chola era lake had 421 mcft (million cubic feet) of water, which is only 28.79% of total storage capacity of 1,465 mcft.

The official explained water supply to the city will not be stopped after July 18 but a reduced quantity will be sent until the lake is filled up again.