Mettur delay leaves Veeranam with 29 per cent storage

CHENNAI: With the government deferring the opening of the Mettur dam (customary opening date June 12), the Veeranam lake, one the water sources for Chennai, is drying up fast, as it has just 29% of storage now. However, Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh is helping the city maintain water level in other lakes that provide drinking water.
A Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) official said a water treatment facility near Veeranam lake has designed capacity to send 180 MLD (million litres per day) to Chennai.
“Presently, 180 MLD is being drawn from the lake for supplying to the city. With the present water storage situation, we can maintain 180 MLD supply till July 18. If the government opens Mettur dam or catchment areas of Veeranam lake (parts of Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts) receive summer rains, storage level will improve,” the official added.
As per data, the Chola era lake had 421 mcft (million cubic feet) of water, which is only 28.79% of total storage capacity of 1,465 mcft.
The official explained water supply to the city will not be stopped after July 18 but a reduced quantity will be sent until the lake is filled up again.
Meanwhile, Poondi lake in Chennai has received more than 500 mcft of water from Krishna river since May 25. Krisha water from Kandaleru reservoir continues to flow into Poondi lake, which has helped the ‘water manager’ maintain sufficient storage despite supplying more than 1,200 MLD to the city.
As on May 25, before the Krishna water reached the city, the five lakes - Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills, Kannakottai Thervoykandigai, and Chembarambakkam had 57% storage of their combined capacity. On June 22, the lakes had almost a same storage with 51.25%.
Poondi lake had 1,087 mcft and Cholavaram had 84 mcft. Redhills and Kannakottai Thervoykandigai lakes had 1,649 mcft and 306 mcft respectively. Chembarambakkam lake had 2,900 mcft.
A Water Resources Department official said the lake will receive water from Kandaleru Reservoir until the Northeast monsoon starts in the city as the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department has assured continuous supply.