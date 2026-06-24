10 years of Aaladipattiyan: How a simple quest turned into a multi-outlet business

In the city, Moses unlocked the halwa nostalgia and searched for shops that sold Tirunelveli halwa. Even though a lot of stores offered the label, it didn’t come with the authentic taste. He says that much of what was sold was cornflour-based, different in texture and taste from the halwa his mother had described. He noticed the gap for this halwa in the city and hoped for a business plan someday.

Building a brand

In 2013, SRM organised an entrepreneurship event that encouraged students to apply their business skills. Moses and his friends brought halwa from Tirunelveli, including karuppatti halwa, and a few other varieties and sold it fresh. “The response was very good. We achieved strong sales and good profits and also received awards and recognition. That gave us confidence and encouraged us to take the idea seriously,” he says. Over the following year, while still in college, they set up stalls at IT company events, trade centres, and festivals. Moses continued his digital marketing work on the side. All the while, he watched how customers moved through crowded tea shops and bakeries, what they picked up — to build his own empire.